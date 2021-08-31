Clearing skies and comfortable temperatures

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As the remnants of Hurricane Ida continue to weaken and shift farther east, it looks like our flooding threat is over. We have canceled the Alert Day, and the National Weather Service has also canceled the Flash Flood Watch.

We may still see some lingering clouds and a few spotty showers tonight, but the sky will gradually begin to clear. Our high temperatures ranged from the mid 70s in the southeast to mid 80s in the northwest today. Most of us will fall back into the mid 60s overnight.

There may still be a few clouds hanging around Wednesday morning, but those will quickly clear. Tomorrow afternoon will be sunny with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. It may also be a bit breezy at times with winds from the north at around 6 to 12 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday night will be clear and cool with low temperatures dipping into the upper 50s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will be sunny and comfortable with low humidity and high temperatures in the low 80s.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Friday. A few isolated showers and storms are possible Saturday and Sunday, but most of the weekend will be dry. I still think we will have great weather for the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance! High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s through the weekend.

Labor Day will be mostly sunny and dry, but rain does return to the forecast Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s both days.

