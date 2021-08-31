Birthday Club
Annexation meeting happening in Newburgh Tues.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s another annexation meeting in Newburgh Tuesday.

This will be the fourth of six public meetings.

If approved, close to 1,800 people north of the current city limits would become residents of Newburgh.

The details for those affected by the proposed annexation were sent in the mail, but those at the meeting will be able to weigh in on the plan.

If approved, property taxes could be impacted, but there may also be a reduction in bills in some cases.

Tuesday’s meeting is set for the Newburgh Town Hall at noon.

There’s another one scheduled for Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

The final town hall will be on Thursday at noon.

