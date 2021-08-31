On Alert: Torrential Rainfall

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hurricane Ida made landfall along in southern Louisiana as a Cat 4 storm. Ida will weaken as it moves north into central Tennessee. The remnants of Ida will bring rain Tuesday, mainly across the western Kentucky. Mostly cloudy and cooler as high temps only reach the upper 70s to 80-degrees. Projected rainfall 1 to 2 inches through early Wednesday.

Wednesday, mostly sunny, breezy, and less humid with high temps in the lower 80s.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.