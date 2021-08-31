Birthday Club
14 News has Korn Ferry Championship coverage all day Wednesday

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Join 14 News for all day live coverage of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance.

We’ll be live out at Victoria National Golf Club starting early Wednesday on 14 News Sunrise.

Catch our live reports throughout the day and then a special addition of 14 News at 6.

We’ll tell you about changes at Victoria National, and how Golf Gives Back has a new way of helping our community. Plus, find out about some of the toughest holes in golf.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

