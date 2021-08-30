Crews respond to 2 vehicle crash at Red Bank, Lloyd Expressway

Birthday Club
Crews responding to accident at the Lloyd and Red Bank Road.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews responded to a two-vehicle wreck at Red Bank Road and the Lloyd Expressway Monday morning.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says the crash closed down eastbound Lloyd at the intersection.

They say there were minor injuries reported.

Officials tell us the drivers of both vehicles were taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office says the roadway is back open.

However, they say the stoplight controlling the intersection is flashing red in all directions and should be treated as a four-way stop.

INDOT has been notified about the issue=.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

