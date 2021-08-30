Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 2

Owensboro, Daviess County, Southridge, and Bosse players represented
By Tamar Sher
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees for Week 2:

Kenyata Carbon, RB, Owensboro HS: Rushed 7 times for 78 yards in the Red Devils 44-7 win over the Apollo Eagles. Plus, Carbon had one interception on defense, and two tackles.

Joe Humphreys, QB, Daviess Co.: Completed 33 of 38 passes for 567 yards passing and six touchdowns in Panthers 56-19 win over the Owensboro Catholic Aces.

Aidan Jochem, RB, Southridge: Rushed 23 times for 140 yards and three touchdowns and punted three times for 148 total yards in the Raiders 30-15 win over the Boonville Pioneers.

Jaiden Thomas, RB, Bosse: Rushed 39 times for 217 yards and two touchdowns and scored two, 2-point conversions in Bulldogs 36-34 win over the Central Bears.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Army worm invasion causing lawn and crop damage across Tri-State
Army worm invasion causing lawn and crop damage across Tri-State
Caroline Rich
Caroline Rich sentenced in federal fraud case
22 patients from a medical facility in Grayson County were transported to Owensboro after a...
Patients transferred to Owensboro hospital following power outage at Leitchfield facility
COVID-19 persists to wreak havoc on high school sports with cancellations, rescheduling games
COVID-19 persists to wreak havoc on high school sports with cancellations, rescheduling
Crews responding to accident at the Lloyd and Red Bank Road.
Minor injuries reported in morning crash at Red Bank, Lloyd Expressway

Latest News

HS Girls Soccer: Jasper vs. Northview
HS Girls Soccer: Jasper vs. Northview
HS Volleyball: Gibson So. vs. Harrison
HS Volleyball: Gibson So. vs. Harrison
HS Cross Country: Dennis Bays Warrior Invitational 2021
HS Cross Country: Dennis Bays Warrior Invitational 2021
Touchdown Live Week 2: McLean Co. vs. Washington
Touchdown Live Week 2: McLean Co. vs. Washington