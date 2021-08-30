Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 2

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees for Week 2:

Kenyata Carbon, RB, Owensboro HS: Rushed 7 times for 78 yards in the Red Devils 44-7 win over the Apollo Eagles. Plus, Carbon had one interception on defense, and two tackles.

Joe Humphreys, QB, Daviess Co.: Completed 33 of 38 passes for 567 yards passing and six touchdowns in Panthers 56-19 win over the Owensboro Catholic Aces.

Aidan Jochem, RB, Southridge: Rushed 23 times for 140 yards and three touchdowns and punted three times for 148 total yards in the Raiders 30-15 win over the Boonville Pioneers.

Jaiden Thomas, RB, Bosse: Rushed 39 times for 217 yards and two touchdowns and scored two, 2-point conversions in Bulldogs 36-34 win over the Central Bears.

