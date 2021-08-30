Temporary diversion on U.S. 60 in Henderson Co. begins Tuesday

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Traffic on U.S. 60 near the Spottsville Bridge will be rerouted along a short temporary diversion in Henderson Co.

Officials say the diversion will run adjacent to U.S. 60 and will contain two lanes to allow two-way traffic. This change will stay in place for several months.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet asks drivers to be aware of work zone, expect delays, and to use safe driving habits when driving through the area.

