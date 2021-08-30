Birthday Club
Red Cross urges those eligible to donate blood

(KEYC News Now)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Red Cross officials are urging those who are eligible to donate blood to help end the critical need for blood.

The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give.

Officials say they are worried that a rise in COVID cases and a potentially active hurricane season could make it a bigger challenge to collect and meet hospital demand.

In recent weeks, the Red Cross has seen blood honor turnouts decline by nearly 10%, while hospital demands continue to outpace donations.

To try to increase donations, Red Cross has partnered with Sport Clips.

Those who give blood in the month of September will get a coupon for a free haircut via email after their donation.

That coupon will be valid through November 30 at participating Sport Clips locations.

You can find upcoming donation opportunities here.

