Power outages briefly impact 2.2K customers in Evansville/Newburgh

By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several hundred customers were without power Monday evening in Evansville and Newburgh.

The CenterPoint outage map, at 6:45 p.m., showed several outages impacting more than 2,200 customers. Just a few minutes later, it showed that number was down to about 450 people.

One of the largest impacted more than 1,500 customers between Pollack Ave. and Fisherville Road.

The outages impacted traffic lights, including the one at Lincoln and Burkhardt. It’s now back on.

Stoplight out at Lincoln and Burkhardt
Stoplight out at Lincoln and Burkhardt(WFIE)

