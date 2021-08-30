Power outages briefly impact 2.2K customers in Evansville/Newburgh

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several hundred customers were without power Monday evening in Evansville and Newburgh.

The CenterPoint outage map, at 6:45 p.m., showed several outages impacting more than 2,200 customers. Just a few minutes later, it showed that number was down to about 450 people.

One of the largest impacted more than 1,500 customers between Pollack Ave. and Fisherville Road.

1,503 customers without power between Pollack Ave and Fisherville Road. Crews en route to assess the damage (they have been alerted to vegetation as possible cause) and will begin restoration efforts. — CNPAlerts Indiana (@CNPAlerts_IN) August 30, 2021

The outages impacted traffic lights, including the one at Lincoln and Burkhardt. It’s now back on.

Stoplight out at Lincoln and Burkhardt (WFIE)

If you have any weather related pictures or videos to share, you can do so here:

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.