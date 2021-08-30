Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Players arriving for Korn Ferry Tour Championship

By Jordan Yaney
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Players have begun to arrive in Newburgh for this weekend’s Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance.

To start off the week, a Pro-Am tournament was held at Victoria National Golf Course, featuring some of the players from the big tournament this weekend.

Communications Specialist, Preston Smith says, “Today is Monday of championship week so everyone is flying in from the last tournament. They were in Columbus Ohio last week, most of them, so they’re all flying into Evansville or driving from Columbus, and ready to hit the ground running.”

There was plenty of rain in the forecast due to Hurricane Ida, but during the first round of the Pro-Am tournament this morning, the conditions were perfect for golf.

“Golf course is in spectacular shape,” Patrick Nichol said, executive director of the tour. “We’re really excited. Lady Luck has smiled on us a little bit, I know our Pro-Am Chairman did a little rain dance this morning to try and keep it away. I think we look great the rest of the week, temperatures dropping a little bit.”

Nichol added that in the case of thunderstorms or severe rain, he and his staff have precautions in place to keep everyone safe and evacuate them quickly.

The remainder of the players will be arriving in the Tri-State area Tuesday morning, with the official practice round scheduled for Wednesday.

The Korn Ferry Tour Championship will begin on Thursday and run throughout the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Army worm invasion causing lawn and crop damage across Tri-State
Army worm invasion causing lawn and crop damage across Tri-State
22 patients from a medical facility in Grayson County were transported to Owensboro after a...
Patients transferred to Owensboro hospital following power outage at Leitchfield facility
COVID-19 persists to wreak havoc on high school sports with cancellations, rescheduling games
COVID-19 persists to wreak havoc on high school sports with cancellations, rescheduling
Crews responding to accident at the Lloyd and Red Bank Road.
Minor injuries reported in morning crash at Red Bank, Lloyd Expressway
‘Guns and Hoses’ makes long-awaited return to the Ford Center
‘Guns and Hoses’ makes long-awaited return to the Ford Center

Latest News

8/30 Touchdown Live Player of the Week
Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 2
8/30 Touchdown Live Player of the Week
8/30 Touchdown Live Player of the Week
Players arrive for Korn Ferry Tour
Players arrive for Korn Ferry Tour
Otters aiming to stay in first place on make or break road trip
Otters aiming to stay in first place on make or break road trip