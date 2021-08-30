Players arriving for Korn Ferry Tour Championship

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Players have begun to arrive in Newburgh for this weekend’s Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance.

To start off the week, a Pro-Am tournament was held at Victoria National Golf Course, featuring some of the players from the big tournament this weekend.

Communications Specialist, Preston Smith says, “Today is Monday of championship week so everyone is flying in from the last tournament. They were in Columbus Ohio last week, most of them, so they’re all flying into Evansville or driving from Columbus, and ready to hit the ground running.”

There was plenty of rain in the forecast due to Hurricane Ida, but during the first round of the Pro-Am tournament this morning, the conditions were perfect for golf.

“Golf course is in spectacular shape,” Patrick Nichol said, executive director of the tour. “We’re really excited. Lady Luck has smiled on us a little bit, I know our Pro-Am Chairman did a little rain dance this morning to try and keep it away. I think we look great the rest of the week, temperatures dropping a little bit.”

Nichol added that in the case of thunderstorms or severe rain, he and his staff have precautions in place to keep everyone safe and evacuate them quickly.

The remainder of the players will be arriving in the Tri-State area Tuesday morning, with the official practice round scheduled for Wednesday.

The Korn Ferry Tour Championship will begin on Thursday and run throughout the weekend.

