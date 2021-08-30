Otters aiming to stay in first place on make or break road trip

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Otters have their sights set on a playoff berth in the Frontier League, but they will have to win the West Division to do so. With just a few weeks left in the regular season, the pennant race is about as tight as it can get.

Heading into Sunday, the Otters (50-33) held just a half-game lead over Florence in the divisional standings. Sitting right behind the Y’alls are the Southern Illinois Miners, who are only 3.5 games out of first place.

Evansville is now in arguably its toughest part of the schedule, which consists of a 10-game road trip. So needless to say, it’s critical for the Otters to play their best, and that’s always challenging away from home.

“It’s been a tight race all summer between Florence, Southern [Illinois] and ourselves, you know, and Gateway’s no slouch either,” Otters manager Andy McCauley said. “It’s still in our hands, and we need to make sure we take care of business. I give these guys a lot of credit - hardworking bunch of guys who have really stuck together and clung together and, you know, have really taken off a little bit and hope to continue that.”

On Sunday night, the Otters concluded their series at Gateway, walloping the Grizzlies in a 15-1 blowout victory. Evansville hit six home runs in the big rout.

The Otters’ divisional lead is back up to 1.5 games after Florence lost.

Next up for Evansville is a huge series at Southern Illinois, followed by a four-game stretch at Schaumburg. Fortunately for Otters, they close the regular season with six home games at Bosse Field.

Only the division winners qualify for the Frontier League Playoffs this year since not all the teams were able to play due to COVID concerns, which resulted in the schedule and divisions getting altered.

