OPS to receive nearly $1M literacy grant from Ky. Department of Education

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Public School will be receiving just under $1 million in a literacy grant over the next three years.

That grant is from the Kentucky Department of Education’s KyCL Round 2 of funding.

OPS officials say the district was one of 19 awarded funding in a competitive grant process across the Commonwealth.

They say the project will positively impact literacy efforts across the district from birth to 12th grade through collaboration with their literacy and community partners.

According to a press release, OPS will receive $350,000 in year one, $376,726 in year two and $270,000 in year three.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

