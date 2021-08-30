Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Hurricane Ida is now a tropical storm, but not before knocking out all of New Orleans and inundating coastal Louisiana on a deadly path through the Gulf Coast that is still unfolding and promises more destruction.

Rocket fire has apparently targeted Kabul’s International Airport amid the US military’s evacuation. The rockets hit a nearby neighborhood a day before the deadline for troops to be out of the country.

New COVID protocols go into effect today at area hospitals and schools as the Delta variant continues to spread.

It’s tee time at Victory National. The pro-am is set for today in Newburgh, building up the long-awaited Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing and Finance.

