Man arrested after chase near school

Arrest made after chase in Vanderburgh Co.
Arrest made after chase in Vanderburgh Co.(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man has been arrested after a chase Monday.

It happened shortly before noon.

Deputies say there was a traffic stop, and authorities discovered the driver had a felony narcotics warrant.

They say the driver decided to take off, and a chase was then started.

Deputies say they worked with EPD, and stop sticks were used.

They say the suspect then ran but was arrested just down the road from Memorial High School.

