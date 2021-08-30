LST 325 prepares to set sail Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As part of an Annual River Cruise, the LST will set sail and visit Brandenburg and Ashland, KY, before making a stop in Charleston, West Virginia.

Officials say the ship will be gone for over three weeks, offering something unique to people outside of Evansville.

LST Board of Directors, Chris Donahue says, “We’ll do three times the people in one month as we do on this trip in Evansville in a year. Somewhere under 12,000 people in a year, it’s been here a while, we understand that and up there we are something new. We have not been to any of these cities in five years.”

The LST is set to leave Evansville Tuesday, August 31 at 10 a.m., weather permitting.

