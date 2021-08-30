Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

LST 325 prepares to set sail Tuesday

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As part of an Annual River Cruise, the LST will set sail and visit Brandenburg and Ashland, KY, before making a stop in Charleston, West Virginia.

Officials say the ship will be gone for over three weeks, offering something unique to people outside of Evansville.

LST Board of Directors, Chris Donahue says, “We’ll do three times the people in one month as we do on this trip in Evansville in a year. Somewhere under 12,000 people in a year, it’s been here a while, we understand that and up there we are something new. We have not been to any of these cities in five years.”

The LST is set to leave Evansville Tuesday, August 31 at 10 a.m., weather permitting.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Army worm invasion causing lawn and crop damage across Tri-State
Army worm invasion causing lawn and crop damage across Tri-State
22 patients from a medical facility in Grayson County were transported to Owensboro after a...
Patients transferred to Owensboro hospital following power outage at Leitchfield facility
COVID-19 persists to wreak havoc on high school sports with cancellations, rescheduling games
COVID-19 persists to wreak havoc on high school sports with cancellations, rescheduling
Crews responding to accident at the Lloyd and Red Bank Road.
Minor injuries reported in morning crash at Red Bank, Lloyd Expressway
‘Guns and Hoses’ makes long-awaited return to the Ford Center
‘Guns and Hoses’ makes long-awaited return to the Ford Center

Latest News

Pro-Am players were on the course at Victoria National ahead of this weekend's Korn Ferry Tour...
Players arriving for Korn Ferry Tour Championship
Deaconess Allergist points out differences between Covid and allergies
Deaconess Allergist points out differences between Covid and allergies
8/30 Touchdown Live Player of the Week
8/30 Touchdown Live Player of the Week
LST 325 sets sail Tuesday
LST 325 sets sail Tuesday