Ivy Tech holding vaccine clinic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you haven’t gotten a COVID-19 vaccine yet and you would like to, now’s your chance.

Ivy Tech is hosting a vaccination clinic Monday morning in the Koch Student Center.

It’s happening from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

All three vaccinations will be offered at no cost.

For the clinic, you are asked to enter through entrance “C.“ This is the north parking lot off of Colonial Avenue.

For those receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, the second shot will be administered on September 27.

