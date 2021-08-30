Ind. Task Force 1 deployed to help in Hurricane Ida efforts
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - Indiana USAR Task Force 1 was deployed to help in Louisana.
[Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power]
You might remember they just got back a few months ago after helping in the Florida condo collapse.
The 45 members are now deployed as a search and rescue team.
As they braced for Ida, they took time to help a man who ran out of gas.
The owner of a truck went to get gas, but the gas station didn’t have any.
So Task Force 1 stepped in, lending a helping hand before their mission gets started.
Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.