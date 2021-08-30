Birthday Club
Ind. Task Force 1 deployed to help in Hurricane Ida efforts

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - Indiana USAR Task Force 1 was deployed to help in Louisana.

[Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power]

You might remember they just got back a few months ago after helping in the Florida condo collapse.

The 45 members are now deployed as a search and rescue team.

As they braced for Ida, they took time to help a man who ran out of gas.

The owner of a truck went to get gas, but the gas station didn’t have any.

So Task Force 1 stepped in, lending a helping hand before their mission gets started.

