Ind. reports 165 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co. Monday

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Monday, Indiana health officials reported 2,916 new positive COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths statewide.

This brings the state’s pandemic total to 855,031 cases and 13,980 deaths.

The map shows 165 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 54 new cases in Warrick County, 29 new cases in Gibson County, 24 new cases in Pike County, 15 new cases in Posey County, 14 new cases in Perry County, 13 new cases in Dubois County and 12 new cases in Spencer County.

You can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 27,324 cases, 417 deaths

Dubois Co. - 6,900 cases, 119 deaths

Warrick Co. - 9,506 cases, 165 deaths

Perry Co. - 2,241 cases, 42 deaths

Posey Co. - 3,258 cases, 37 deaths

Gibson Co. - 5,474 cases, 101 deaths

Spencer Co. - 2,830 cases, 32 deaths

Pike Co. - 1,723 cases, 35 deaths

