Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Ind. reports 165 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co. Monday

(wfie)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Monday, Indiana health officials reported 2,916 new positive COVID-19 cases and zero new deaths statewide.

This brings the state’s pandemic total to 855,031 cases and 13,980 deaths.

The map shows 165 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 54 new cases in Warrick County, 29 new cases in Gibson County, 24 new cases in Pike County, 15 new cases in Posey County, 14 new cases in Perry County, 13 new cases in Dubois County and 12 new cases in Spencer County.

You can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 27,324 cases, 417 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 6,900 cases, 119 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 9,506 cases, 165 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 2,241 cases, 42 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 3,258 cases, 37 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 5,474 cases, 101 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 2,830 cases, 32 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 1,723 cases, 35 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22 patients from a medical facility in Grayson County were transported to Owensboro after a...
Patients transferred to Owensboro hospital following power outage at Leitchfield facility
Army worm invasion causing lawn and crop damage across Tri-State
Army worm invasion causing lawn and crop damage across Tri-State
COVID-19 persists to wreak havoc on high school sports with cancellations, rescheduling games
COVID-19 persists to wreak havoc on high school sports with cancellations, rescheduling
‘Guns and Hoses’ makes long-awaited return to the Ford Center
‘Guns and Hoses’ makes long-awaited return to the Ford Center
Warrick County graphic - 14 News
Nellie’s Restaurant owners opening new restaurant in Newburgh

Latest News

Red Cross urges those eligible to donate blood
OPS to receive nearly $1M literacy grant from Ky. Department of Education
Crews responding to accident at the Lloyd and Red Bank Road.
Crews respond to 2 vehicle crash at Red Bank, Lloyd Expressway
Gov. Beshear to give COVID-19 update