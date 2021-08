Gov. Beshear to give COVID-19 update

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear will hold a COVID-19 news briefing Monday afternoon.

He says he’ll be discussing the impact COVID is having on the Commonwealth.

You’ll be able to watch that update at 3 p.m.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

Daviess Co. - 13,115 cases, 208 deaths, 50.21% vaccinated

Muhlenberg Co. - 4,095 cases, 75 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 5,929 cases, 160 deaths

Ohio Co. - 3,249 cases, 59 deaths, 34.83% vaccinated

Henderson Co. - 6,173 cases, 87 deaths, 38.55% vaccinated

Webster Co. - 1,880 cases, 26 deaths, 37.79% vaccinated

McLean Co. - 1,103 cases, 31 deaths, 41.95% vaccinated

Union Co. - 1,962 cases, 18 deaths, 31.47% vaccinated

Hancock Co. - 1,031 cases, 16 deaths, 48.68% vaccinated

