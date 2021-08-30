Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Ellis Park recognizes heroes who saved horses during barn fire

Ellis Park recognizes heroes who saved horses during barn fire
Ellis Park recognizes heroes who saved horses during barn fire(WFIE)
By Aaron Hancock and Keaton Eberly
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - One week after a terrifying overnight fire destroyed the receiving barn at Ellis Park, track officials honored the heroes who saved multiple horses from the burning structure.

In a remarkable act of selflessness and heroism, five groomsmen rescued six horses and one stable pony from the fiery barn last Sunday morning.

Ellis Park recognized them for their bravery this weekend.

Marvin Prado, who cleans stalls for trainer Eddie Kenneally, was the first on the scene. Prado says when he first noticed the barn on fire, he immediately sprung into action.

With the help of two co-workers, Cristobal Munoz and Estuardo Godoy, Prado braved through the flames and retrieved six of the horses from the barn. One by one, he handed them to Munoz and Godoy, who took them to nearby stalls.

Bold and Bossy, the horse who ran down Highway 41 this past Saturday, was one of the horses saved from the fire.

Meanwhile, groomsmen Salvador Hernandez and Jose Garcia rescued trainer Brendan Walsh’s stable pony.

“I know there were some horses in there, and I say we got up and acted as quick as we can, as fast as we can because the fire don’t wait,” Hernandez said. “I’d never seen a fire go fast like that fire that day. It was very hot, maybe over 100 or 150 degrees, or maybe more. We do that day what we had to, and I’d do it again if I have to. I feel bad because the receiving barn caught fire, but I feel good because no horses lost their life.”

Hernandez says he estimated it took only a few minutes to get all the horses out, and five minutes later, the barn was completely engulfed by fire.

Neither Hernandez nor the other groomsmen were injured during the rescue.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office confirms one person was shot in the parking lot of Apollo...
DCSO: 1 person shot following altercation at Apollo High School parking lot
Hope Malin and Karmonta Miles
Affidavit: Man arrested for Wed. night shooting
Damon Busby, of Henderson
Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed 3 people
Warrick County graphic - 14 News
Nellie’s Restaurant owners opening new restaurant in Newburgh
Car crash on Highway 41
Car crash causes traffic on Highway 41 in Henderson

Latest News

13 flags were placed at City Hall Park on Sunday in Tell City to honor the American service...
Flags placed in Tell City park to dedicate US troops killed in Afghanistan
22 patients from a medical facility in Grayson County were transported to Owensboro after a...
Patients transferred to Owensboro hospital following power outage at Leitchfield facility
The Pike County School Corporation will start requiring masks at school for the next two weeks.
Pike Co. Schools requiring masks over next two weeks
The 2021 United Leasing & Finance presents Korn Ferry Tour Championship is scheduled to run...
Korn Ferry Tour Championship set to provide huge economic impact to Tri-State