EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Duffy’s PubHouse has announced they are closing.

They just opened in March in the former Kennel Club building on Kratzville Road.

They say they’ll close Saturday, September 4, at midnight.

The restaurant shared they were closed Sunday and Monday because of staffing issues. They did not give a reason for the permanent closure.

