Deaconess Allergist points out differences between Covid and allergies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Allergy season is here, which can make it tough to figure out if symptoms are seasonal sensitivity or Covid.

Many of the symptoms overlap, so the Indiana Department of Health has given a guideline for what a person could be feeling.

Some symptoms people can find in both seasonal allergies and Covid are coughing, difficulty breathing and congestion.

Deaconess Allergist, Dr. Majid Koleialt says the sign to look out for is fever, which is not common in seasonal allergies and could be a sign of Covid.

“Reproducibility and the lack of fever are key. Allergies are reproduceable, you’ve had them in the past, and you don’t have fever. If you’re having any fever, it’s not allergies. Extremely unlikely,” Dr. Majid Koleialt says.

Doctors say either way, if someone is unsure, the safest option is to schedule a Covid test.

Here’s a diagram from the CDC that shows some of the symptoms that overlap Covid and allergies.

Covid and allergy symptoms (CDC)

