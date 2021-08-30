Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Caroline Rich sentenced in federal fraud case

Caroline Rich
Caroline Rich
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Caroline Rich has now has been sentenced in federal court.

Documents filed in U.S. District Court show Rich pleaded guilty to wire fraud in May.

Monday she was sentenced to 15 months in prison. She had already been ordered to pay a restitution of $36,510.

The charge had a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Rich was not immediately taken into custody, and requested to be taken to a prison facility in Lexington, Kentucky.

We are checking to see if she has a date to report.

Rich was accused of taking money from at least four families during her time as a family services counselor at Alexander Funeral Homes.

The local case in Vanderburgh County had been closed and handed over to federal authorities.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Army worm invasion causing lawn and crop damage across Tri-State
Army worm invasion causing lawn and crop damage across Tri-State
22 patients from a medical facility in Grayson County were transported to Owensboro after a...
Patients transferred to Owensboro hospital following power outage at Leitchfield facility
COVID-19 persists to wreak havoc on high school sports with cancellations, rescheduling games
COVID-19 persists to wreak havoc on high school sports with cancellations, rescheduling
Crews responding to accident at the Lloyd and Red Bank Road.
Minor injuries reported in morning crash at Red Bank, Lloyd Expressway
‘Guns and Hoses’ makes long-awaited return to the Ford Center
‘Guns and Hoses’ makes long-awaited return to the Ford Center

Latest News

Donut Bank moves to drive-thru only
Arrest made after chase in Vanderburgh Co.
Man arrested after chase near school
Spudz-N-Stuff owner decides to stay open
Crews respond to 2 vehicle crash at Red Bank, Lloyd Expressway.
Crews respond to 2 vehicle crash at Red Bank, Lloyd Expressway