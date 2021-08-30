Caroline Rich sentenced in federal fraud case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Caroline Rich has now has been sentenced in federal court.

Documents filed in U.S. District Court show Rich pleaded guilty to wire fraud in May.

Monday she was sentenced to 15 months in prison. She had already been ordered to pay a restitution of $36,510.

The charge had a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Rich was not immediately taken into custody, and requested to be taken to a prison facility in Lexington, Kentucky.

We are checking to see if she has a date to report.

Rich was accused of taking money from at least four families during her time as a family services counselor at Alexander Funeral Homes.

The local case in Vanderburgh County had been closed and handed over to federal authorities.

