CHRISNEY, Ind. (WFIE) - The entire town of Chrisney is under a boil water advisory on Sunday night.

According to town officials, the advisory was enacted after a main break along County Road 1350 North in Spencer County.

Officials say this is the main line for the whole town.

No word yet on when the line is expected to be repaired.

