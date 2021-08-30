On Alert: Heavy Rainfall

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hurricane Ida made landfall along in southern Louisiana as a Cat 4 storm. Ida will weaken as it moves north out of Louisiana into Mississippi today then Ida will turn northeast through central Tennessee on Tuesday.

A cold front will shape our weather as it draws closer to the area snapping the high heat and humidity. Becoming mostly cloudy today with showers and thunderstorms likely. High temps in the mid to upper 80s with a low severe weather threat.

The remnants of Ida will bring rain Tuesday, mainly across the western Kentucky. Mostly cloudy and cooler as high temps only reach the upper 70s. Projected rainfall 1 to 3 inches through early Wednesday.

Wednesday, becoming mostly sunny and less humid with high temps in the lower 80s.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.