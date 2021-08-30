Alert Day through Tuesday for localized flooding

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We remain on alert tonight and tomorrow for localized heavy rain and flooding. There is a Flash Flood Watch in effect Tuesday for Ohio and Muhlenberg Counties.

Scattered showers and storms are likely tonight as a cold front stalling out to our north collides with the moist, tropical air brought in by Tropical Storm Ida. Some of those storms may produce heavy rain that could cause flooding in low-lying and poorly drained areas.

While that cold front is bringing us rain today, it may actually save many of us from the heavy rain tomorrow because it will force Ida to turn to the east. The bulk of the rain from Ida will move through Tennessee, then central and eastern Kentucky, before continuing to the northeast through West Virginia, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

However, some of the rain from the outer edges of Ida will still clip the Tri-State on Tuesday, especially those to the east-southeast, which is why there is a Flash Flood Watch in effect for Ohio and Muhlenberg Counties and why our Alert Day continues through Tuesday.

By Wednesday, Ida will be moving through Appalachia, and the skies over the Tri-State will begin to clear. We have plenty of sunshine on tap through the second half of the week!

The good news, especially for those who work outside, is that our long stretch of hot weather is finally over! After eight days in the 90s, our temperatures topped out in the mid 80s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. We will fall back into the lower 70s overnight.

High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to around 80° Tuesday under mostly cloudy skies. Even as our skies turn mostly sunny, high temperatures will still only be in the lower 80s Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and we could see some overnight lows in the upper 50s! We will warm back into the mid to upper 80s by the weekend.

