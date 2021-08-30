Aces Women’s Soccer stuns MTSU with Amazing, Comeback Overtime Win

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Down a goal late, the University of Evansville women’s soccer team found success where it has generated goals all season: set pieces. The Aces scored twice in the final six minutes, stealing a 3-2 overtime victory on the road over Middle Tennessee on Sunday afternoon in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

After turning away multiple opportunities for the Blue Raiders, the Aces capitalized on a chance late in the opening half to grab the early advantage. Following a pair of corner kicks, junior Monique Landrum tallied the match’s opening goal in the 42nd minutes as Evansville held the lead at the half.

In the second half, Evansville relied on strong defense, facing an increase in Middle Tennessee shots. The Blue Raiders found their equalizer just past the 10 minute mark of the second period as Sascha Nielsen scored off an assist from Sam DeBien.

In all, Middle Tennssee recorded 20 total shots in the second half. Inside the final five minutes of regulation, Middle Tennessee went in front on a goal by Kirstine Lykke that seemed to surely seal the win for the home side. With just 30 seconds left, Evansville generated one last chance for itself, earning a corner. As has been true much of this season, the Aces capitalized on the set piece as Emily Olson sent home the corner, extending the match into extra time with just 16 seconds left.

Evansville was the aggressor in the first overtime period as Kristen Harvey put a shot on frame in the 94th minute that forced a Blue Raider save. Following the save, the Aces earned a corner. Off the corner, Jayme-Lee Hunter found the end of it, firing the ball past the keeper and walking-off with a golden goal victory for Evansville.

Hunter led Evansville with three shots, putting one on goal, while Landrum and Olson each scored off of their only shot attempts. In goal, Michaela Till captured her second-straight victory, making four saves.

The Aces were out-shot, 26-10, in the match, but Evansville made the most of their attempts, placing seven on frame to six for the Blue Raiders.

After a pair of matches on the road, Evansville returns home to take on SEMO at 6 PM on Thursday at Arad McCutchan Stadium.

