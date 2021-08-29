Vazquez named MVP as UE volleyball sweeps opening weekend

FT. WAYNE, Ind. (WFIE) - Averaging 5.56 kills per set in three matches, Alondra Vazquez was named the Purdue Fort Wayne Invitational MVP with the University of Evansville volleyball team completing a perfect weekend with a 3-0 win over Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday morning.

Making her college debut in her hometown, Taya Haffner earned a spot on the All-Tournament along with Melanie Feliciano. Saturday’s finale saw freshman Giulia Cardona continue her excellent start, recording 20 kills while hitting .447. She added nine digs and a service ace. Vazquez recorded 11 kills while Feliciano totaled nine. Haffner led UE with 14 digs and 43 assists.

SET 1 – UE 25, PFW 23

Each set was decided by two points with each team battling to the final point. With the score knotted at 6-6, Evansville made its move, scoring five in a row to take their largest lead to that point. The Mastodons stormed back within a point – 13-12 – before a kill by Kate Tsironis set the Purple Aces back on track. PFW continued its fight, getting within a single tally on multiple occasions, but they could not get over the hump. Madisyn Steele gave UE a 24-21 lead with her second kill of the set, but Purdue Fort Wayne made one final challenge. An ace by Madison Gates made it a 24-23 game before Vazquez responded with a kill to seal the win.

SET 2 – UE 25, PFW 23

Game two was another hotly contested effort by both squads. Trailing 7-5, UE scored five in a row to go up 10-7. Cardona added a kill while Feliciano posted an ace. Evansville held the advantage, going up by as many as five points at 21-16, but once again the Mastodons countered. A 7-2 stretch tied the set at 23-23 before Tsironis came through with a kill that helped to seal a 25-23 decision and 2-0 lead.

SET 3 – UE 27, PFW 25

Purdue Fort Wayne had its top performance in the third set. Midway through the frame, PFW broke a 13-13 tie with three in a row. UE fought back to tie it at 18-18 before the Mastodons wrestled away a 24-23 edge. Just when it looked like they would break through, a PFW service error tied it back up. The Mastodons jumped back in front by a 25-24 score, but the Evansville offense had the final say. A kill by Feliciano was followed by two in a row from Vazquez to finish the 27-25 victory and 3-0 sweep.

Next weekend, the Aces will be in Morehead, Ky. for the Eagle Challenge.

