Pike Co. Schools requiring masks over next two weeks

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Pike County School Corporation will start requiring masks at school for the next two weeks.

According to a note from the school corporation on Sunday afternoon, this requirement applies to all staff, students and visitors, regardless of vaccination status.

However, officials say that students do not have to wear masks during PE or athletic games and practices.

School officials say with the new policy, this will allow them to contact trace at three feet during times when masks are worn.

The district says adjustment will reduce the number of quarantines.

You can read the school district’s full statement below:

