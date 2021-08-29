Birthday Club
Patients transferred to Owensboro hospital following power outage

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Several patients from a medical facility in Grayson County were transported to Owensboro after a power outage happened on Saturday morning.

Officials say that Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center has been experiencing an outage due to a transformer failure since 6 a.m.

We are told the backup generators, the HVAC systems and air conditioning chillers have all been affected.

Since no timeline has been established for when the power will be restored, health system officials say 22 patients were taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.

We are told crews are working hard to restore power.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

