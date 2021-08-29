Birthday Club
Muhlenberg Co. reports 40 new COVID-19 cases

Free vaccine clinic held this weekend in Webster Co.
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported 40 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Out of these 40 new cases, health officials say 23 patients were unvaccinated, one was partially vaccinated and seven were fully vaccinated. The other nine cases were too young to be eligible for the vaccine.

This brings the countywide number to 4,135 total cases.

Muhlenberg County now has 395 active cases.

A free vaccine clinic is being held this weekend in Webster County.

The clinic is happening along U.S. Highway 41 at the Sebree Dairy Bar.

While vaccine services have wrapped up on Saturday, the clinic will be Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Click here to register for an appointment.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

  • Daviess Co. - 13,115 cases, 208 deaths, 50.21% vaccinated
  • Muhlenberg Co. - 4,095 cases, 75 deaths
  • Hopkins Co. - 5,929 cases, 160 deaths
  • Ohio Co. - 3,249 cases, 59 deaths, 34.83% vaccinated
  • Henderson Co. - 6,173 cases, 87 deaths, 38.55% vaccinated
  • Webster Co. - 1,880 cases, 26 deaths, 37.79% vaccinated
  • McLean Co. - 1,103 cases, 31 deaths, 41.95% vaccinated
  • Union Co. - 1,962 cases, 18 deaths, 31.47% vaccinated
  • Hancock Co. - 1,031 cases, 16 deaths, 48.68% vaccinated

