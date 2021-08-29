Muhlenberg Co. reports 40 new COVID-19 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported 40 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Out of these 40 new cases, health officials say 23 patients were unvaccinated, one was partially vaccinated and seven were fully vaccinated. The other nine cases were too young to be eligible for the vaccine.

This brings the countywide number to 4,135 total cases.

Muhlenberg County now has 395 active cases.

A free vaccine clinic is being held this weekend in Webster County.

The clinic is happening along U.S. Highway 41 at the Sebree Dairy Bar.

While vaccine services have wrapped up on Saturday, the clinic will be Sunday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Click here to register for an appointment.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

Daviess Co. - 13,115 cases, 208 deaths, 50.21% vaccinated

Muhlenberg Co. - 4,095 cases, 75 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 5,929 cases, 160 deaths

Ohio Co. - 3,249 cases, 59 deaths, 34.83% vaccinated

Henderson Co. - 6,173 cases, 87 deaths, 38.55% vaccinated

Webster Co. - 1,880 cases, 26 deaths, 37.79% vaccinated

McLean Co. - 1,103 cases, 31 deaths, 41.95% vaccinated

Union Co. - 1,962 cases, 18 deaths, 31.47% vaccinated

Hancock Co. - 1,031 cases, 16 deaths, 48.68% vaccinated

