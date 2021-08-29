Korn Ferry Tour Championship set to provide huge economic impact to Tri-State

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance kicks off this week at Victoria National Golf Course, starting on Monday.

Golf professionals are expected to arrive in the area sometime over the next two days.

Tournament officials say this is the 10th year the Korn Ferry Tour Championship has been held in the Tri-State.

The first of two pro-ams are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, while a practice day for the golfers is slated on Wednesday.

This all leads up to the actual tournament competition, which is set to take place Thursday through Sunday.

Officials say the Korn Ferry Tour Championship is much more than just a golf tournament, as the event provides a huge economic boost for the surrounding area.

”The economic impact that this event - the players, PGA Tour officials, all of our fans and spectators - that they bring to the area is just incredible,” Laureen Cates, tournament director of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship said. “Staying in our hotels, dining in our restaurants, buying things at our convenience stores, filling their gas tanks at those same convenience stores. All of those things bring dollars into our community that without this event we wouldn’t otherwise see.”

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.