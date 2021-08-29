Flags placed in Tell City park to dedicate US troops killed in Afghanistan

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - On Sunday, 13 flags were placed in City Hall Park in honor of the American service members who were killed in the suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport earlier this week.

Tell City officials posted an image of the flags on their official Facebook page, expressing their condolences to all the families affected.

You can check out the social media post below:

