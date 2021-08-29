Birthday Club
Flags placed in Tell City park to dedicate US troops killed in Afghanistan

13 flags were placed at City Hall Park on Sunday in Tell City to honor the American service...
13 flags were placed at City Hall Park on Sunday in Tell City to honor the American service members killed in the suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport earlier this week.(Facebook: City of Tell City)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - On Sunday, 13 flags were placed in City Hall Park in honor of the American service members who were killed in the suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport earlier this week.

[READ MORE: Young dad-to-be was among 13 US troops killed in Afghanistan]

Tell City officials posted an image of the flags on their official Facebook page, expressing their condolences to all the families affected.

You can check out the social media post below:

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

