Alert Days for heavy rain Monday and Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Hurricane Ida made landfall along the southeastern coast of Louisiana as a Category 4 storm this morning. Ida will quickly weaken as it moves north out of Louisiana into Mississippi tonight and tomorrow, then Ida will turn northeast through central Tennessee on Tuesday, through eastern Kentucky and West Virginia on Wednesday, then off the coast of New England Thursday into Friday.

While we are tracking Ida to the south, a cold front is also moving toward our region from the north. As that front collides with the moist, tropical air being brought in by Ida, scattered showers and storms seem likely Monday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Then, we may get caught up in the rain directly from the remnants of Ida on Tuesday, mainly across the southeastern half of the Tri-State.

In total, most of us will probably pick up 1 to 3 inches of rain over the next couple of days. I have added Alert Days Monday and Tuesday as some heavy rain and localized flooding may be possible both days, but I doubt it will be a widespread issue, and our severe storm threat is low.

The good news is this rain will finally put an end to this long stretch of hot weather. Today was our eighth day in a row with temperatures in the 90s, but that ends tomorrow!

We will fall back into the lower 70s overnight. Monday, the increasing clouds and scattered rain will keep our highs in the mid to upper 80s. A cloudy and rainy start Tuesday morning will really put a damper on our temperatures that day. We may only make it into the upper 70s Tuesday afternoon.

Our skies turn mostly sunny Wednesday and remain that way through the weekend. High temperatures will be in the low 80s Wednesday and Thursday, mid 80s Friday, and mid to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.