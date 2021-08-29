11 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Henderson Co. Jail

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Multiple inmates at the Henderson County Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Jailer Amy Brady.

She says 11 inmates have tested positive so far.

We are told these inmates are now isolated in six separate quarantine cells.

Brady says two other cells are currently on COVID protocol as a precaution.

She also tells 14 News that three jail employees are out sick right now due to COVID-19.

Brady says the challenge has been transporting any new arrests into the facility.

We are told the jail is still taking many safety measures, such as having new inmates quarantine in a temporary cell before getting moved over into a long-term cell. Brady says they are also taking several cleaning precautions.

Officials say the Henderson County Health Department is going from cell to cell to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to any inmates that want to take it.

Brady says the same applies to employees as well.

