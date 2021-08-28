Woman arrested after crashing into a house

WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Officers say they responded to a car crash on the 200 block of South Cross Street at around 12:10 a.m. Thursday.

Officials say a car was traveling northbound on South Cross Street when a driver failed to negotiate the curve. The driver drove off the road and hit a fence, and then a house.

Officials also say, the house was empty at the time of the crash.

Officers say the driver was identified as Angel Wyatt, of Fairfield Illinois. She was arrested for driving under the influence and was cited for improper lane usage, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Wyatt was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was hurt.

