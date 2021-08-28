Birthday Club
United Way of Southwestern Indiana Day of Caring event postponed

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say after consulting medical professionals, the non-profit made the decision to push the event to a date later this fall.

The United Way says the biggest reason for postponing the event is the rapid spread of the delta variant in the community.

Officials say more than 500 volunteers were registered to take part in the event, originally schedule for September 24.

No new date has been scheduled so far.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

