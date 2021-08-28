Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Still hot Sunday, Ida brings rain Monday and Tuesday

8/26 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
8/26 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Arden Gregory
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The hot and humid weather continues through the weekend, but rain and cooler weather are on the way.

Our temperatures climbed in the low 90s this afternoon, but the humidity made it feel like the upper 90s to low triple digits. A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 7 PM. A few isolated showers also bubbled up in the heat of the day, but most of us stayed dry.

As the sun sets, those showers will lose their energy and taper off. Our temperatures will fall back out of the 90s and through the 80s this evening, bottoming out in the low to mid 70s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be rather similar to Saturday. Our temperatures will quickly climb out of the 70s and through the 80s during the first half of the day, topping out in the low 90s Sunday afternoon. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like the upper 90s in most locations, but some heat index values in the low triple digits cannot be ruled out. A few isolated showers and storms will pop up during the afternoon, but many of us will stay dry.

Monday and Tuesday are looking a little soggy. A cold front will approach our region from the north-northwest on Monday. At the same time, the remnants of Hurricane Ida will be moving north through Louisiana and along the Lower Mississippi River. That cold front and the remnants of Ida will collide somewhere near the Kentucky-Tennessee border on Tuesday, which will then force Ida off to the east Wednesday and Thursday.

That means showers are likely and thunderstorms are possible here in the Tri-State Monday and Tuesday, then that rain will taper off Wednesday morning, leaving mostly sunny and dry weather for the second half of the week.

We are not expecting severe weather at this time, but with the amount of energy brought in by a tropical system like Ida, that could obviously change. In total, most of us will probably get 2 to 4 inches of rain Monday through Wednesday with the highest totals expected to the southeast.

The good news is this storm system will finally break our stretch of steamy weather. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s Monday but may only make it into the upper 70s Tuesday. We will then bounce back into the lower 80s Wednesday and Thursday before warming into the mid 80s by next weekend.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office confirms one person was shot in the parking lot of Apollo...
DCSO: 1 person shot following altercation at Apollo High School parking lot
The FBI’s Louisville office announced Friday that it has discovered an “item of interest” on...
Crystal Rogers: FBI agents discover ‘item of interest’ in Bardstown dig
Cameron Wynne
AT&T employee charged after exposing himself to customers
Ind. reports 1 new COVID death, 214 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.
Army worm invasion causing lawn and crop damage across Tri-State
Army worm invasion causing lawn and crop damage across Tri-State

Latest News

8/26 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
Hot and humid weekend, Ida may bring rain next week
14 First Alert 8/27 at 10pm
14 First Alert 8/27 at 10pm
8/27 14 First Alert 4pm
8/27 14 First Alert 4pm
8/27 14 First Alert at 11 am
8/27 14 First Alert at 11 am