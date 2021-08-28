Still hot Sunday, Ida brings rain Monday and Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The hot and humid weather continues through the weekend, but rain and cooler weather are on the way.

Our temperatures climbed in the low 90s this afternoon, but the humidity made it feel like the upper 90s to low triple digits. A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 7 PM. A few isolated showers also bubbled up in the heat of the day, but most of us stayed dry.

As the sun sets, those showers will lose their energy and taper off. Our temperatures will fall back out of the 90s and through the 80s this evening, bottoming out in the low to mid 70s by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be rather similar to Saturday. Our temperatures will quickly climb out of the 70s and through the 80s during the first half of the day, topping out in the low 90s Sunday afternoon. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like the upper 90s in most locations, but some heat index values in the low triple digits cannot be ruled out. A few isolated showers and storms will pop up during the afternoon, but many of us will stay dry.

Monday and Tuesday are looking a little soggy. A cold front will approach our region from the north-northwest on Monday. At the same time, the remnants of Hurricane Ida will be moving north through Louisiana and along the Lower Mississippi River. That cold front and the remnants of Ida will collide somewhere near the Kentucky-Tennessee border on Tuesday, which will then force Ida off to the east Wednesday and Thursday.

That means showers are likely and thunderstorms are possible here in the Tri-State Monday and Tuesday, then that rain will taper off Wednesday morning, leaving mostly sunny and dry weather for the second half of the week.

We are not expecting severe weather at this time, but with the amount of energy brought in by a tropical system like Ida, that could obviously change. In total, most of us will probably get 2 to 4 inches of rain Monday through Wednesday with the highest totals expected to the southeast.

The good news is this storm system will finally break our stretch of steamy weather. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s Monday but may only make it into the upper 70s Tuesday. We will then bounce back into the lower 80s Wednesday and Thursday before warming into the mid 80s by next weekend.

