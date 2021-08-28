Birthday Club
Nellies Restaurant in Newburgh opening new restaurant

Warrick County graphic - 14 News
Warrick County graphic - 14 News(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Nellies Restaurant announced some exciting news on Saturday.

In a social media post, officials say they will be opening a new restaurant. Owners bought the Rose Hill Cafe building for the home of their new restaurant, NewBurger.

Officials also say NewBurger plans to serve steakburgers, Chicago dogs, homemade Pastrami, rib tips, crazy shakes, fresh-squeezed lemonade and more.

Although there is no set date for opening day, they are currently remodeling the building. Remolding plans include an outdoor patio for next spring.

For more updates on the new restaurant, visit the NewBurger Facebook page.

