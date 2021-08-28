Independence Bank spreading the wealth through ‘Here for Good’ campaign
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 1:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - With football season now in full swing, Independence Bank is throwing a few passes of its own.
As part of the bank’s “Here for Good” campaign, representatives threw out shirts at the Owensboro Catholic-Daviess County football game on Friday night. And stuffed inside those shirts was some cash.
According to Independence Bank, the campaign encourages people to use that money to do a nice deed for someone else.
The bank also picked up the tab for a few people at the concession stand and entry gate.
