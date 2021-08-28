Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed 3 people

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man accused of causing the car crash that killed three family members last year has pled guilty.

Court records show Damon Busby, of Henderson pled guilty to three counts of reckless homicide.

The crash happened last year in September when Busby sped through a red light. He ran into the back of an SUV at the intersection of Highway 41 and Covert Avenue.

Crystal Lawrence and her two children were inside of that SUV.

Court records show Busby will be sentenced on September 30.

