Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed 3 people

Damon Busby, of Henderson
Damon Busby, of Henderson
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The man accused of causing the car crash that killed three family members last year has pled guilty.

[Previous story: Family members remember loved ones lost in deadly crash on Hwy 41]

[Previous story: Funeral service held for woman killed in Hwy 41 crash]

Court records show Damon Busby, of Henderson pled guilty to three counts of reckless homicide.

The crash happened last year in September when Busby sped through a red light. He ran into the back of an SUV at the intersection of Highway 41 and Covert Avenue.

Crystal Lawrence and her two children were inside of that SUV.

Court records show Busby will be sentenced on September 30.

