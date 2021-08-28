Birthday Club
Deaconess Hospital updates visitor guidelines

(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With the rise in Covid-19 cases, Officials at Deaconess Hospital are making some changes.

They have made the following visitation restrictions, which take effect Monday August 30.

  • Most inpatients will be limited to two designated visitors per day. There will be exceptions for special circumstances.
  • Emergency Department patients will be limited to one visitor; pediatric patients may have two.
Deaconess Visitor Guideline update
Deaconess Visitor Guideline update(Deaconess Hospital)

Their current visitor guidelines are the following:

  • In general, only two visitors per inpatient in the hospital at one time. (The Women’s Hospital and Union County Hospital have different guidelines below.) There should not be groups of people in waiting rooms or hospital lobbies.
  • Outpatient visitors are still restricted unless the patient is a minor or needs assistance.
  • Masks are still required for all patients, visitors and staff, and social distancing should take place in ALL public areas.
  • No visitors under the age of 18 are permitted except for end of life situations, and specific visiting hours for siblings of newborns.

Officials say people can find these guidelines at www.deaconess.com/visitors. Specific updates will be posted at 8 p.m. Sunday.

Officials also say The Women’s Hospital has separate guidelines.

