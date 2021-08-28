Birthday Club
DCSO: 1 person shot following altercation at Apollo High School parking lot

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office confirms one person was shot in the parking lot of Apollo...
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office confirms one person was shot in the parking lot of Apollo High School late Friday night.
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office confirms one person was shot in the parking lot of Apollo High School late Friday night.

Major Barry Smith says the shooting happened after Apollo’s football game against Owensboro.

According to the sheriff’s office, guns were brandished during an altercation, which resulted in one man getting shot.

Major Smith says the gunshot victim is currently being treated at a nearby hospital.

Deputies says they have a person of interest detained for questioning.

Officials told 14 News a juvenile is now in custody for unrelated charges.

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.

We will update this story once more information is available.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

