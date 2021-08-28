Birthday Club
Car crash on Highway 41 in Henderson

Car crash on Highway 41
Car crash on Highway 41(viewer)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials responded to a car crash going southbound on Highway 41 in Henderson Saturday.

The accident happened right outside of Ellis Park.

Officials say the crash did not affect or close the bridge, but it has caused some traffic.

Officials also say, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Henderson County Rescue, and Baskett Fire department all responded to the accident and no injuries have yet been reported.

This is a developing story and we will update as information comes.

