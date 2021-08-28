Birthday Club
Affidavit: Man arrested for Wed. night Shooting

Hope Malin and Karmonta Miles
Hope Malin and Karmonta Miles(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday night Officers responded to shots fired at Captain D’s on 1200 Covert Avenue.

Officials say it was reported a fight broke out at the restaurant and a person had been shot. After Officers spoke with one of the employees, they explained the workers were playing around and calling each other names when one of the employees got upset.

Officers say that employee was later identified as Hope Malin.

Hope Malin
Hope Malin(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

Officers also say, after Malin got upset, she called someone to the restaurant. That person was identified as Karmonta Miles.

Karmonta Miles
Karmonta Miles(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

It was reported Malin hit the victim with brass knuckles, which resulted in him hitting her back.

Miles then shot multiple shots at the victim, shooting him twice in the left side of his hip.

Officers say the victim was taken to a hospital to be treated.

The affidavit shows the victim positively identified both suspects.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

