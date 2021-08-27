Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Woman who hid 26 kids behind false wall at day care found guilty

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman accused of hiding 26 children behind a false wall at her day care center has been found guilty of child abuse and other charges.

A jury found Carla Faith guilty of 26 counts of misdemeanor child abuse, a felony count of attempting to influence a public servant and a misdemeanor count of running a child care facility without a license.

One of her employees was also convicted of child abuse.

Police found the children after going to Faith’s day care in November 2019 after getting reports that it was caring for more children than allowed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several people outside Apollo Thursday morning
2 students charged with felony terroristic threatening after incident at Apollo High School
Car flips on its roof in Evansville.
Car flips on roof in Evansville
The Henderson Police Department responded to a shooting on the 800 block of Pond Street on...
Teen arrested after man shot in head in Henderson
COVID hospitalizations at Deaconess highest since pandemic began
Lori Gunhammer.
Affidavit: Evansville woman arrested on several drug charges

Latest News

President Joe Biden reacts to the terror attack in Afghanistan on Thursday.
Biden vows retribution against extremists in Kabul attack
A new tropical depression has formed in the Caribbean and could spell trouble for the Gulf Coast.
Ida strengthens into a hurricane
Medical workers at Oregon Health and Science University say the latest surge in covid cases is...
EXPLAINER: What happens when an ICU reaches capacity?
Ind. reports 1 new COVID death, 214 new cases in Vanderburgh Co.
A judge says Florida school districts may impose mask mandates; rules Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Judge blocks Florida governor’s order banning mask mandates