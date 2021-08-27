Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

USI approved as charter school authorizer

USI approved as charter school authorizer
USI approved as charter school authorizer
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana will play a bigger role in the future of education.

USI has been approved as a charter school authorizer by the Indiana State Board of Education.

This gives the university power to decide who can start a new charter school, set academic expectations and oversee school performance.

The first school under the university’s watch will be the Indiana Agriculture and Technology School, which opened in 2018 and is based in central Indiana.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several people outside Apollo Thursday morning
2 students charged with felony terroristic threatening after incident at Apollo High School
Car flips on its roof in Evansville.
Car flips on roof in Evansville
COVID hospitalizations at Deaconess highest since pandemic began
The Henderson Police Department responded to a shooting on the 800 block of Pond Street on...
Teen arrested after man shot in head in Henderson
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

Latest News

Area groups celebrate anniversary of women’s right to vote
Tri-State groups celebrate anniversary of women’s right to vote
Owensboro Health ‘nearing peak’ with COVID-19 hospitalizations
Owensboro Health ‘nearing peak’ with COVID-19 hospitalizations
Army worm invasion causing lawn and crop damage across Tri-State
Army worm invasion causing lawn and crop damage across Tri-State
Lampion Center provides mental health guidance, advice for coping with ‘bad days’
Lampion Center provides mental health guidance, advice for coping with ‘bad days’