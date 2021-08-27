USI approved as charter school authorizer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana will play a bigger role in the future of education.

USI has been approved as a charter school authorizer by the Indiana State Board of Education.

This gives the university power to decide who can start a new charter school, set academic expectations and oversee school performance.

The first school under the university’s watch will be the Indiana Agriculture and Technology School, which opened in 2018 and is based in central Indiana.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.