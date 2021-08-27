Birthday Club
The U.S. Bank Concert on the Lawn scheduled for Saturday

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The U.S. Bank Concert on the Lawn is happening at Kentucky Wesleyan College Saturday.

Officials say the event will feature the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra and special musical guest Laura Dickinson.

Featured Performer, Laura Dickinson says, “You can feel the science of what it does to your body when a group of people are all there live making music. Something they’ve invested their wholes lives to. I’m looking forward to experiencing the glory of Owensboro, Kentucky.”

Dickinson has had vocal work featured in shows on Disney Channel and movies, such as, Pitch Perfect.

Officials say the concert will starts at 7 p.m. and is free to the public.

Spectators are encouraged to bring blankets and space out on the lawn.

