Right to Life of Southwest Indiana holds 2021 annual banquet

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Right to Life of Southwest Indiana hosted its annual banquet at the Old National Events Plaza on Thursday night.

The banquet helps to raise money for major projects like the installation of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, as well as giving away over 30,000 diapers to local pregnancy care centers.

Right to Life also announced it will purchase a mobile clinic that provides services, such as ultrasounds, pregnancy testing and counseling, to underserved women in southwest Indiana.

“This is our organization’s largest fundraiser, and we are 100% funded by donations - we do not receive any money from any other source,” Mary Ellen Van Dyke, executive director of the Right to Life of Southwest Indiana said. “Life truly is a beautiful story, and that’s our theme tonight.”

Thursday’s event was sold out, but organization leaders say they accept donations at any time.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

