Police: Woman arrested for fight before Wed. night shooting

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman was arrested for a fight that happened around the same time someone was shot on Wednesday night.

[1 person taken to hospital after shooting on Covert Ave.]

It happened at Captain D’s parking lot on Highway 41 and Covert Avenue.

Police say a man was shot twice in the leg. He had non-life-threatening injuries.

New police reports say it all started when Captain D’s employees say they were joking around by calling each other names and Hope Malin got upset.

Officers say she hit the shooting victim with brass knuckles.

Police say the man then hit Malin back but another person then shot the man.

She’s in the Vanderburgh County Jail facing a charge of battery with a deadly weapon.

